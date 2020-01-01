News

We will work as a team, says Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

Newly-appointed Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

On New Year's Day, newly-appointed Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that he will focus on ensuring optimal use of resources allocated to three services.
 

He said that his focus as CDS will be to integrate the efforts of the three services and to work as a team. "We will focus on integrating the efforts of three services; We will work as a team," he said. The focus will be to ensure the best and optimal use of resources allocated to three services, he added.

General Bipin Rawat said that the armed forces will stay away from politics, and work as per the directives of the government of the day. These remarks come amid allegations that the forces were being politicised.  “We keep ourselves away from politics. We act according to the directives of the government of the day,” he said.

