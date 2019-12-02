News

பிற்பகல் பதிப்பு: சென்னை மற்றும் தமிழ்நாடு வானிலை டிசம்பர் 2 திங்கள்

Vinson Kurian | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

Photo: Shreyal Jain

இலங்கை மற்றும் அரபிக்கடலில்  இந்திய கடற்கரையிலிருந்து  தொலைவில்  அமைந்துள்ள நன்கமைந்த காற்றழுத்தப்பகுதி புயலாக உருவாகும் வாய்ப்பு இருப்பதாக   இந்திய வானிலை ஆய்வு மையம் (ஐஎம்டி) எச்சரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளது.  இது வடகிழக்கு பருவமழை மண்டலத்திலிருந்து வெகு தொலைவில் அமைந்துள்ளது. 

இந்த  வானிலை அமைப்பு தென்மேற்கு அரபிக்கடல் மற்றும் அதனுடன் இணைந்த பூமத்திய ரேகை இந்தியப் பெருங்கடல் (ஆப்பிரிக்காவின் சோமாலியா கடற்கரையில்) இன்று (திங்கள்) மாலை / இரவு  காற்றழுத்த தாழ்வுப்பகுதியாக வலுப்பெறும் எனவும் பின்னர் அடுத்த இரண்டு தினங்களில் புயலாக உருவெடுக்கும் எனவும் எச்சரித்துள்ளது.

லட்சத்தீவு பகுதி மற்றும் தென்கிழக்கு அரபிக்கடலுக்கு (கேரளாவிற்கு) அருகில் அமைந்துள்ள  குறைந்த காற்றழுத்த பகுதி  அடுத்த இரண்டு தினங்களில் தீவிர காற்றழுத்த பகுதியாக உருவெடுக்கும்  என எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது.  இது இலங்கை மற்றும் தென் தமிழக கரைகளுக்கு அப்பால் தென்மேற்கு வங்காள விரிகுடா பகுதியில் ஈரப்பதமான காற்றினை இழுத்து வரும் வல்லமை பெற்றதாகும்.  கிழக்கில், மேற்கு பசிபிக் பகுதியில் நிலைகொண்டுள்ள கம்முரி சூறாவளி பிலிப்பைன்ஸ் கடற்கரையில் ஒரு பெரிய தாக்கத்தை ஏற்படுத்தியதும், தென் சீனக் கடலுக்குள் நுழைவதாக கணிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது, இது வங்காள விரிகுடாவில் சிற்றலை விளைவை (ripple effect) ஏற்படுத்தக்கூடும். 

சர்வதேச மாதிரிகள் இந்த வாரம் அல்லது அடுத்த வாரம் வங்கக்கடலில் புதிய கீழை அலை நடவடிக்கைகளை கணித்துள்ளன. இதற்கிடையில், நாம் கணித்தபடி சென்னையில் இரண்டு தொடர்ச்சியான மழை நாட்களுக்கு பிறகு மழை இல்லாத ஒரு  காலையாக இன்று இருந்தது. மதியம் 12.30 மணியளவில், இடியுடன் கூடிய மழை ராமபுரம்,  ஸ்ரீபெரும்புதூர், செங்காடு, திருவள்ளூர், மன்னூர், திருவாலங்காடு, முருங்கை, கடம்பத்தூர், மனவூர், பேரம்பாக்கம், சுங்குவர்ச்சாத்திரம் ஆகிய இடங்களில் பெய்தது.   

டெல்டா பகுதியில், திருச்சிராப்பள்ளி மற்றும் திருப்பட்டூர் ஆகிய இடங்களில் இடியுடன் கூடிய மழை பெய்தது. கும்பகோணம் மற்றும் வல்லம் ஆகிய இடங்களில் கனமழை பெய்தது. கந்தர்வகோட்டை, வெட்டிகாடு, திருவனம், பட்டுகோட்டை, மற்றும் பேராவூரணி, மல்லிப்பட்டினம் மற்றும் ஜமாலியா ஆகியவற்றை மையமாகக் கொண்டு. மதியம் 1 மணியளவில்  இடியுடன் கூடிய மழை பெய்தது.

மதியம் 1 மணியளவில்  இடியுடன் கூடிய மழை பெய்தது. வடகிழக்கு பருவமழை நிகழ்வுகளை விரைவாக  சென்னை மழை பதிவர்கள் மதிப்பாய்வு செய்தனர்.

மொழிபெயர்ப்பு: ஸ்ரீகிருஷ்ணன்

