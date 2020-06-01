Weather: IMD upgrades alert to severe cyclone in Arabian Sea

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
The low-pressure area off the Kerala coast has intensified into a depression over the East-Central and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea and was located this (Monday) morning 370 km South-West of Panjim (Goa); 690km South-South-West of Mumbai and 920 km South-South-West of Surat (Gujarat).
It would intensify into a deep depression by tonight and further into a cyclone over the East-Central Arabian Sea by tomorrow (Tuesday), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A twin storm to the farther end of the Arabian Sea has weakened into a well-marked low over South Oman and Yemen.
The depression is expected to bring the monsoon into Kerala, the normal date of which falls today (June 1, Monday). The IMD had earlier said the seasonal rains would arrive around June 5 with a model error of +/- four days. Private forecaster Skymet Weather had declared the onset on Saturday itself.
The convention followed is that, beginning from May 10, if at least five of the seven specified stations report 24-hourly rainfall of one mm or more for two consecutive days, the forecaster should go ahead and declare on the second day that the monsoon has advanced over Kerala.
The overall IMD rainfall forecast is as follows: Monday: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls forecast over Lakshadweep area, North Kerala and Coastal Karnataka today. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely at isolated places, very likely over South Konkan and Goa the same day.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Konkan & Goa and over South Konkan & Goa on Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over North Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra on Wednesday and Thursday.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over South Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on Wednesday; and with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over South Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the brewing cyclone may continue to move nearly North until tomorrow morning, intensify as a severe cyclone and re-curve towards the West Coast and cross the North Maharashtra and South Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad) and Daman during Wednesday evening/night.
The IMD has issued warnings with respect to possibility of high winds, squally weather conditions, heavy rain, and rough seas in association with the genesis of the cyclone. Squally winds (40-50 km/hr and gusting to 60 km/r) are prevailing over the East-Central and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea.
These would escalate to 50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr and gradually becoming gale force winds (cyclone strength, 60-70 km/hr gusting to 80 km/hr) over the East-Central Arabian Sea and along and off the South Maharashtra coast from tomorrow morning.
The wind speeds would later pick up the strength of a severe cyclone (105-115 km/hr gusting to 125 km/hr) over the East-Central and the North-East Arabian Sea, along and off the Maharashtra coast and 80-90 km/hr gusting to 100 km/hr along and off the South Gujarat coast from Wednesday evening.
Towards the South, squally winds (50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr) may prevail along and off the Karnataka-Goa coasts today and tomorrow. They would reach 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr over the Lakshadweep area and along and off the Kerala coast during this period.
The sea condition would be rough to very rough (wave heights of 8-20 ft) around Lakshadweep during this period. It would become very rough to high (20-30 ft) along and off the Karnataka-Goa coasts; and high to very high (30-46 ft) over along and off the Maharashtra coast tomorrow; and very rough to high along and off the Gujarat coast from Wednesday.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the South-East Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off the Kerala coast during the next two days; along and off the Karnataka-Goa coasts till Wednesday; and along and off the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts on Wednesday and Thursday.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...