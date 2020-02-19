Weather: Incoming western disturbance may cap temperature highs in the North-West

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Day temperatures may stay markedly to appreciably above normal (by 3.1°C to 5°C and above) today (Wednesday) over parts of North-West India, the West Coast and adjoining interior peninsula.
The arrival of a strong western disturbance tomorrow (Thursday), accompanied by an offspring cyclonic circulation, may offer some respite for North-West India, but not such relief is indicated for the rest of the areas.
இந்த கட்டுரையை தமிழில் படிக்க இங்கே கிளிக் செய்யவும்
An the India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said that Vengurla (Konkan and Goa) witnessed the highest day temperature of 37.5°C yesterday (Tuesday) along the plains of the country while Alwar in East Rajasthan recorded the lowest night temperature of 5°C. Clouding associated with the western disturbance may perk up night temperatures over North-West India and, later, Central India.
Meanwhile, in the South, a warning has been issued to fishermen about the possibility of strong winds from the easterly to north-easterly direction with speeds reaching 45-55 km/hr over the South-West Bay of Bengal, the Comorin area and the Gulf of Mannar. These flows are headed to South of the Equator to feed a string of low low-pressure areas/depressions in the South Indian Ocean. Likely to be affected are the coastal towns of Puducherry, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Muthupet, Tondi and Ramanathapuram.
A prevailing weak western disturbance over Kashmir may produce light isolated to scattered rain/snow over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh today and tomorrow.
The follow-up system is a stronger one and will send out an offspring cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan.
Only strong enough disturbances with the required depth and amplitude can set up offsprings which move ahead of the parent, towards the East.
The combo may influence weather over the hills of North-West India and adjoining plains from tomorrow (Thursday). The offspring will attract enormous moisture feed from the Arabian Sea to trigger moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over the hills tomorrow and day after (Thursday and Friday).
Light isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 30-40 km/hr) is also forecast for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A trough in westerlies over eastern parts of Bangladesh may give scattered to fairly widespread rains for Arunachal Pradesh and isolated over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
