Weather news: A stormy day after clouds linger along Kerala-Tamil Nadu border

Clouds hung over an area extending from Udhagamandalam, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Pollachi, Munnar, Kochi, Alappuzha, the Periyar National Park, Kollam, Courtallam, and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Tamil Nadu this (Thursday) morning, the day after thunderstorms had scythed through most of these places.

International numerical weather projections indicate that the clouds may thin out over these regions tomorrow (Friday) and converge instead over the Kanchipuram-Chennai belt in Tamil Nadu and along coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha, with the Kakinada-Visakhapatnam belt likely witnessing violent weather.

Cloud cover over Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, the clouding will further consolidate along Coastal Tamil Nadu, adjoining Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, East Maharashtra (Vidarbha) and Odisha to coalesce with the large-scale thunderstorm-rain-high winds regime let loose by a visiting western disturbance over North-West, East-Central, and East India.

The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction now sees rain/thunderstorms likely lingering over the southern parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu even into the week starting March 12. The normal to excess showers received during the immediate preceding week (March 4 to 12) is likely to get carried over to the next.

Significant activity, says Skymet

Jatin Singh, Managing Director of private forecaster Skymet Weather, said that the last week of February witnessed significant weather activity over most parts of the country. It started off with thunderstorms lashing the East and North-East on February 24 and 25. Bihar experienced lightning strikes with hailstorm over Munger, Gopalganj, Jamoyi, Banka, Bharatpur and Aurangabad. This freak phenomenon inflicted a loss of 11 lives and extensive damage to crops.

As for Jharkhand, Palamu and Daltonganj witnessed extremely severe hailstorms on these days, breaking record of the last 60 years, Jatin Singh noted. The damaging storms accompanied by high-velocity winds caused lodging of crops over a large area. Parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh also slipped under inclement weather conditions. Deogarh, Kanthapada, Malkangiri and Raipur were hit by heavy rains and hailstorms.

February ends on wet note

The end of the week saw active weather conditions both for both the hills and plains of North India, Jatin Singh said. With this, the month of February ended on a wet note for many regions, including Delhi-NCR. The last week of February observed surplus rain over North, Central and East India while the South Peninsula had remained in deficit. The ongoing week (first of March) looks promising and may likely soak most parts of the country outside Gujarat and Karnataka.

According to Jatin Singh, intense thunderstorm activity coupled with hailstorm accompanied with strong winds will peak today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday) over North, Central and East India. While light and moderate rains could still be beneficial for the crops, hailstorms accompanied with strong winds may bring about damage to crops in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.