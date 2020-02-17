Weather: Showers may break out over Tamil Nadu from weekend

A window for isolated to scattered rainfall might open up for Tamil Nadu from February 22 to 24, an extended outlook by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction agrees, saying increased chances of showers are likely over South, Central and adjoining interior Tamil Nadu and along the border with Kerala (Ghats area) during the week ending February 24.

No extreme heat warning for Kerala

Meanwhile, there is no elevated temperature warnings in Kerala for today (Monday), a few stations of which have been the hotspots for the country as a whole during the past few days. Yesterday (Sunday), maximum day temperatures were markedly 5.1 degrees Celsius or more) above normal at most places over Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan, and at many places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.





They were appreciably above normal (by 3.1-5.0 degrees Celsius) at many places over Punjab and Saurashtra & Kutch; at a few places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; at isolated places over East Assam, Meghalaya and Kerala. The highest day temperature of 36.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Gulbarga (North Interior Karnataka). The lowest night temperature was 5.5 degree Celsius at Betul (West Madhya Pradesh), Narnaul (Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi) over plains of the country.









Break in heating trend?





An extended outlook by the IMD suggested that temperatures may not spike over Kerala and adjoining parts of peninsular India and Central India until March 12. Sole exceptions to this trend are the rest of the West Coast (from Coastal Karnataka into Konkan and Goa); parts of coastal and interior Tamil Nadu; North-West, North and East India, where above normal temperatures may prevail during this period. A high-pressure region (descending motion of dry air) over the Arabian Sea would likely keep the rest of the West Coast on the boil.

Meanwhile, western disturbances are coming back to North-West India, and should help cap the rising day temperatures. The first disturbance is expected to report in tomorrow (Tuesday) and the successor on Thursday. Westerly winds from them may dip deep into the South and interact with easterly winds from the Bay to trigger the expected showers over Tamil Nadu. This (Monday) morning's satellite map showed low clouds over New Delhi and adjoining parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In the South, clouds hung over Vijayawada and Nellore (Andhra Pradesh); and Chennai, Puducherry, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu).

In the East, it was cloudless all over, with lots of sunshine predicted for Kolkata with a day's maximum of 29 degrees Celsius. Areas of smoke and haze are also likely, reducing visibility at times. Clear conditions are indicated towards the evening, though fog may develop late into the night.