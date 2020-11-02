Weather: Thunderstorms, lightning may give way to rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said thunderstorms and lightning may break out at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today (Monday), before heavy rainfall resumes at isolated places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow (Tuesday).

Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday, followed by heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry on Wednesday, the IMD said in its morning forecast on Monday.

The same day would also see thunderstorms and lightning spread out even more across Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh, apart from coastal South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the North-East monsoon revives over the South Peninsula.

Tweets from Skymet, Chennai bloggers

Jatin Singh, Managing Director of private forecaster Skymet Weather, tweeted at @JATINSKYMET that the month of October ended at a pan-Indian surplus rainfall of three per cent. The North-East monsoon activity is likely to pick up this week.

Blogger @ChennaiRains noted thunderstorms brewing along the Ghats while easterlies are slowly returning. Places in coastal Tamil Nadu are likely to see a spell or two of rains from Wednesday. He attributed early morning fog in places like Chennai to prevailing northerlies.

Blogger @JW_Chennai expected rains to come back over Tamil Nadu starting from Tuesday. Chennai also will get good rains. @chennaiweather said that mostly dry weather may persist in Chennai for the next 48-72 hours with the maximum temperature around 33 deg Celsius. The Easterly wave might bring showers from Wednesday.

Trigger from easterly wave

In fact, a short-to-medium guidance from the IMD, too, pointed to the arrival of a rain-driving easterly wave from the South China Sea, as an offshoot of the erstwhile super typhoon ‘Goni’, which made a calamitous twin-landfall over the Philippine Islands in the early hours on Sunday.

Easterly waves are fast-moving low-pressure waves across the Bay of Bengal and are frequent during the North-East monsoon. Some of the ‘rain heads’ packing the wave have in the past gone on to become low-pressure areas and depressions, even cyclones, but not in the instant case.

‘Goni’ to enter South China Sea

‘Goni’ weakened many times over to become a tropical storm (depression) over the West Philippine Sea/ South China Sea by Sunday evening, with maximum winds of 101 km/h. As it weakens further, it could leave the Philippine ‘area of responsibility’ by tonight.

It is expected that the system will continue to weaken and emerge over the South China Sea. Although Goni will weaken rapidly over the southern parts of IndoChina, heavy rainfall will affect ongoing flooding in Central Vietnam, and a remnant would likely enter the Bay of Bengal.