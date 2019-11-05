‘Weaves’ fair in Erode from Nov 27

The second edition of ‘Weaves’, South India’s premier textile fair will be held between November 27 and 30 at Texvalley, the largest wholesale textile market in Erode district. In a press statement, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said that the annual event focuses on promoting the Power Loom/Handloom Industries. The four day expo, which is jointly organised by CII and Texvalley will feature over 250-plus exhibitors from across Tamil Nadu spanning processing andfinishing, ethnic wear andknit fabric, handlooms,khadi, home textiles, textile accessories and machinery. Over 5,000 weavers are expected to participate in the event.