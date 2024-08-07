Inside a spacious newly constructed shed, Ruqaya Jan (21) feeds silkworms packed in large plastic trays with green mulberry leaves. She picks up handfuls of freshly plucked leaves from a gunny bag lying in a corner of the shed and places them in dozens of trays stacked on top of one another.

“Ever since I set up this unit, I have been in love with these diminutive creatures,” says Jan.

In 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, young Jan, then 19, decided to set up a silkworm rearing unit in her village, Lalpora Tral village, a 45-minute drive from the south of Srinagar.

The area had become the nucleus of militancy with top militants including Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who reanimated the new-age militancy in the Valley, hailing from the area. However, post-2019, the area experienced relative calm with many young men and women embracing entrepreneurship to earn their own livelihood.

Jan, who comes from an unassuming background, received a subsidy from the Department of Sericulture to set up the silkworm unit. Her unit produces 70 to 80 kilograms of cocoons, that fetches around ₹90,000-₹1,00,000 annually.

“I rear the worms twice a year. The rearing process begins in May-June and then again in July and August,” Jan says, noting that silkworm rearing produces economic benefits in short span of time.

Silkworm rearing emerged as a cash crop in Kashmir during the time of Maharaja Ranbir Singh in the mid-19th century. More than 120 silkworm units were built across Kashmir, which were later established in Jammu during the reign of Maharaj Pratab Singh.

Prominent valley-based historian Mohammad Yousuf Taing told businessline that silk production started in Kashmir only after China, which had held a monopoly on it for hundreds of years. “The valley had the largest silk factory... and used to export silk to the rest of the country,” says Taing.

The factory was set up in 1897, but saw a closure in 1989 due to decrease in production and heavy losses followed by militancy. It, however, restarted in 2018 with the government revitalising efforts to boost cocoon farming in the region.

New Initiatives

Last year, the government of Jammu and Kashmir rolled out a ₹91 crore project for the revival of silk industry through various initiatives. Apart from setting up an Automatic Reeling Machine (ARM) in Jammu, the focus was also on enhancing the cocoon production and skill development of farmers.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 699 million tonnes (mt) of cocoon production in 2022-2023 and 800 mt during the current year.

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Sericulture J&K, says the department had taken up a host of initiatives to enhance the silk production including “supplying highly subsidised double hybrid silkworm seeds to farmers for production.”

Last year, the department supplied 23.745 lakh DFLs (disease free layings) to the cocoon growers across Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, the financial assistance to farmers for erecting the infrastructure for rearing units has been enhanced to ₹1.25 lakh to ₹1.75 lakh.

According to official data, sericulture is practiced by 27,000 families across Jammu and Kashmir. There are a total of 146 mulberry nurseries covering an area 336.73 hectares.