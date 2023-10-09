Web Werks–Iron Mountain Data Centres Joint Venture plans to set up two data centres in Chennai with a total investment of around ₹1,800 crore. The JV company on Monday announced the acquisition of a four-acre parcel of land in Ambattur to house two new data centres (CHE-1 and CHE-2) to meet growing customer demand in the region. The two data centres will support 36 megawatts of IT load.

This is the JV’s first investment in Chennai, said Nikhil Rathi CEO and founder of Web Werks. The project will be completed by mid-2025, he told businessline.

Chennai is emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing data centre markets due to its strong interconnection with Singapore and the rest of Asia, its surplus of power, connectivity to landlocked cities and its ideal geographic location for a disaster recovery site. The region also has a robust ecosystem of cloud service providers, network fabrics and multiple subsea cable landing stations.

“Pan-India expansion”

“As Chennai is one of India’s most important connectivity hubs, we are thrilled to be building capacity to meet hyperscale, network, content, public sector undertakings and enterprise customer demand,” stated Mark Kidd, EVP & Global General Manager, Data Centres & Asset Lifecycle Management. “Our Pan-India expansion is focused on supporting our customers through their digital transformations and leveraging the rapid digital growth in the country. We look forward to bringing our core competencies of energy-efficient, network-dense and highly secure colocation data centres to this thriving market.”

“Data centre ecosystems require submarine cables, local consumption and internet traffic to proliferate. Chennai is a desired location for data centres for those reasons plus ample land, power and connectivity options,” said Nikhil Rathi, Founder & CEO of Web Werks Data Centres. “Located at a geographic high point, Ambattur is not prone to floods and is away from the typically crowded IT corridor. We are excited to offer our existing and future customers access to this new market and look forward to supporting their businesses with advanced hosting infrastructure, cloud-on ramp, network and security services.”

Web Werks supports a broad base of well-known brands from enterprise, BFSI, SMEs and OTTs while Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global storage, data centre infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, the release said.