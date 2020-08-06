News

Webinar on retail investor awareness in mutual funds tomorrow

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

BusinessLine along with ICICI Pru MF to present the investor education programme

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund in association with BusinessLine will present SMART Investor, an investor education programme webinar on ‘Investment Strategy for Retail Investors-The Do’s & Dont’s’ on Saturday (August 8).

The webinar will see experts from the mutual fund industry offer their advice and attempt to answer various queries related to mutual funds.

The insights from the industry experts will help individuals plan their personal finance objectives.

Haresh S, Zonal Head-South, ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds, will make a presentation, which will be followed by a conversation between Bharat Shah, Executive Director, ASK Investment Managers Limited and Lokeshwarri SK, Head of Research, BusinessLine.

The discussion will address various queries on understanding the current market conditions, adoption of better strategy in these conditions, passive investment strategy, dividend yield,the common mistakes that investors make, among other things.

