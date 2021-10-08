‘Welcome back, Air India!’: Ratan Tata

An emotional Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, on Friday said, JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was alive today with Air India coming back to the Tata group fold.

“Air India, under the leadership of JRD Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today,” Tata said. Tata acknowledged that though it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a strong market opportunity to the Tata group’s presence in the aviation industry. “Welcome back, Air India!” Tata said.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said it was a historic moment. “At the Tata group, we are delighted to be declared as the winner of the bid for Air India. This is a historic moment, and it will be a rare privilege for our Group to own and operate the country’s flag bearer airline. It will be our endeavour to build a world-class airline which makes every Indian proud. On this occasion, I would like to pay tribute to JRD Tata, pioneer of Indian aviation, whose memory we cherish,” Chandrasekaran said.