Welcome Foxconn's plans for expanding electronics manufacturing capacity in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Foxconn chairman Young Liu on Thursday and said he welcomes the company's plans for expanding its electronics manufacturing capacity in India.
"Glad to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn. I welcome their plans for expanding electronics manufacturing capacity in India, including in semiconductors," Modi said in a tweet.
"Our push for EV manufacturing is in line with our commitment of Net Zero Emission," he said.
Taiwanese major Foxconn is reportedly planning to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in India.
Published on
June 23, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.