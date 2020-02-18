Were her views on Kashmir behind denial of visa, asks deported British MP Debbie Abrahams

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Debbie Abrahams, a British MP, has questioned the Government of India for revoking her visa and deporting her from Delhi airport to Dubai on Monday (February 18).
Abrahams believes that her visa was revoked by the Home Ministry because she has spoken out against the government on human rights issues in Kashmir.
Abrahams tweeted: "Why did the Indian government revoke my visa after it was granted? Why didn't they let me get a 'visa on arrival'? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on Kashmir human rights issues?"
According to an official cited in the India Today report, the Home Ministry informed Abrahams about the revocation of her passport beforehand. The status of her e-visa communicated to her last Friday, clearly said 'rejected'.
Abrahams, 59, is a Labour Party worker -- a party that mentioned India’s occupation in Kashmir as illegal in its first draft of the manifesto, ‘It’s Time For Real Change’.
Abrahams is a chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir -- a party that supports the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.
Abrahams shared a post narrating her ordeal on Twitter. According to the post, Abrahams’ passport that was issued last October and was valid up to October 2020, was rejected by the Indian authorities. After landing at Delhi Airport, she presented herself at the immigration desk with all her documents intact. Her documents were rejected by the official and she was taken to a Deportee cell. Abrahams contacted her lawyer and the British Commission to know why she was denied entry into India and could not secure a visa on arrival.
Abrahams was among a group of MPs who issued formal letters following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 in August last year.
"We are gravely concerned at the announcement by Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been removed by Presidential Order," the Opposition MP had noted in her letter to the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the time.
Hours after Abrahams shared the incident on the microblogging site, #visa started trending on Twitter. Prominent journalist Nidhi Razdan tweeted: “British MP @Debbie_abrahams says she has been denied entry into India this morning despite having a valid #visa. Ms. Abrahams chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir and has been critical of the GOI’s move to revoke Article 370.”
While journalist Gaurav Sawant backed the move tweeting, “did British MP @Debbie_abrahams have a valid #visa to enter India? Sources tell me her e-visa was not valid. Her application was processed and ‘rejected' and in writing, she was advised to apply for a regular visa by the authorities.”
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...