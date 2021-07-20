News

West Bengal Class 10 board exam results

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on July 20, 2021

79 students are joint toppers

In a first, all the 11 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams (called Madhyamik) conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) have passed, with 79 of them being joint toppers.

This was the year when a second wave of Covid infections had stopped the board from holding physical examinations. To evaluate students, the board adopted a “50:50 approach”, giving Class 9 finals and class 10 internals equal weightage to calculate marks.

Last year, exams had been conducted by the time the Covid-induced lockdown was announced.

Published on July 20, 2021

