West Bengal government announces graded relaxations

West Bengal government has, on Monday, announced graded relaxations even while it extended some of the existing restrictions in force till February 15.

As per the recent notification, schools (classes VIII to XII), Colleges, universities, and technical colleges will open from February 3 (Thursday).

Metro train and local train services will be allowed to operate with 75 per cent seating capacity effective February 1. All government offices including public undertakings and private offices and establishments will function with 75 per cent of total employee strength, up from the previous 50 per cent.

“All indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75 per cent of the capacity of the venue. Cultural, administrative and social programmes will be allowed with 75 per cent of the capacity of the hall or venue,” the state government said in its notification.

This apart, restaurants, bars, theatre halls and cinema halls to be allowed to operate with 75 per cent of the capacity at a time.

The state government has also allowed parks, entertainment parks, zoos, museums and other tourist places to open for visitors with 75 per cent of capacity. Salons, beauty parlours, and gyms have also been allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity, up from the previous 50 per cent.

“Movement of people, vehicles, and public gatherings of any kind shall be prohibited between 11 PM to 5 AM. Only essential and emergency services will be permitted,” it said.

West Bengal registered a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases on Monday at 1,910, down from 3,427 on Sunday. The total number of cases stood at 19,95,516 as on January 31. The test positivity rate stood at 5.49 per cent.