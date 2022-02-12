West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar prorogues State Assembly with immediate effect

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday prorogued the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from February 12. The development could result in a constitutional crisis and give a fresh twist to already strained relations between the Governor’s office and the State government.

“In exercise of powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankar, Governor of the state of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022,” Dhankar tweeted and attached the order signed by him.

The development comes ahead of the Budget Session of the West Bengal Assembly.