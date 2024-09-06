West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday referred the anti-rape Bill, passed by the State Assembly, to President Droupadi Murmu for her consideration, pointing out the “glaring defects and lapses” in the Bill.

Amid mass protests against the rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar hospital, the State Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed an anti-rape Bill seeking capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim’s death or leave her in a vegetative state.

“On receipt of mandatory technical report from the Government of West Bengal, Governor has referred the Aparajita Bill for consideration of President of India,” the Raj Bhavan Media Cell said in a post on social media platform X.

The State Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, handed over the technical report of the Bill to Bose.

‘Don’t act in haste’

The Raj Bhavan, however, expressed its displeasure over the “failure” of the Assembly secretariat in providing the text of the debates and its translation as required under the rules. “At the end of acrimonious debates, mutual accusations, political threats and ultimatum, the Chief Minister had threatened dharna outside of Raj Bhavan if the Bill is not assented to by the Governor. The Governor took umbrage at the intimidatory stance of the CM and admonished the government for their failure in observing legal and constitutional proprieties,” the Raj Bhavan Media Cell said.

The Governor has reserved the Bill, titled ‘Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,’ for consideration of the President of India. Now, the West Bengal Bill will join the lot of similar other Bills pending with the President from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Governor has pointed out the omissions and commissions in the hurriedly passed Bill. He warned the Government ‘Don’t act in haste and repent at leisure’. The Governor said that people can’t wait till the Bill is implemented. They want justice, and justice should be given to them within the framework of the existing law,” the Raj Bhavan Media Cell said, adding Bose pointed out that the State Government should act effectively and the people should get justice.

“It is the government’s duty to wipe the tears of the bereaved mother who lost her dear daughter. Governor pointed out the glaring defects and lapses in the Bill and advised govt to do their homework instead of going in for knee jerk responses,” the Media Cell said in its post.

Provisions of the Bill

The Aparajita Bill has proposed to amend the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, in their application to the State to make punishment for rape and child abuse more stringent.

The Bill includes the provision of the death penalty for person/s committing rape and inflicting injury which causes death or causes the victim to be in a vegetative state. It also stipulates life sentence without parole for other perpetrators. The Bill also includes a provision for time-bound and faster trial in rape cases.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the rape-murder case of the junior woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. As per the cause list for September 9 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear the matter.

The hearing assumes significance in the wake of a recent application filed by the Centre alleging “unpardonable” non-cooperation by the West Bengal government in extending logistical support to the CISF, tasked with providing security at the state-run hospital.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh challenging a Calcutta High Court order rejecting his petition to be added as a party to a case of alleged financial irregularities at the medical facility during his tenure.

The High Court had on August 23 transferred the probe into the alleged financial irregularities from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).