West Bengal Phase-IV polls: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee’s car attacked

Sporadic instances of violence rocked Phase-IV of polls in West Bengal.

Forty-one constituencies in the State, across districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas are going to polls today.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee’s car was attacked at Chunchura in Hooghly and bricks hurled at her car allegedly by Trinamool workers; while Union Minister Babul Supriyo (who is the party’s candidate in Tollygunge) has alleged false voting in one of the booths.

In the north Bengal region, the Trinamool Congress candidate Udayan Guha, at Dinhata (Cooch Behar) was attacked allegedly by the BJP workers.

Clashes have been reported – between BJP and Trinamool – in areas like Behala (Kolkata), Howrah and Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) and so on.