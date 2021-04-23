News

Westminster Healthcare join hands with CIPACA for Covid ICU operations

April 23, 2021

Westminster Healthcare, a subsidiary of LycaHealth of the United Kingdom and a unit of Lyca Group, has partnered with CIPACA (P) Ltd, a leading healthcare institution that specialises in setting up and management of ICU operations, to offer Covid critical care services at its 70,000 sq ft facility in Chennai.

“CIPACA delivers high-quality services in rural areas against all odds, I am sure they would deliver the best in hospitals like Westminster that strives to offer international care. So CIPCA is the right choice for us,” said TR Raghuraman, Medical Director of Westminster Hospitals.

CIPACA presently operates more than 300 emergency and ICU beds with a team of more than 120 Doctors, 300 nurses and 80 administration & business development professionals across hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

Expert team

Under the tie-up, CIPACA has deployed a 20-member medical experts' team for Westminster Hospital’s Covid ICU operations and will initially set up 10 beds for the same. Depending upon the needs, Covid ICU care will be ramped up further.

