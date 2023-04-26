What to watch out for Thursday—April 27, 2023
Updated - April 26, 2023 at 09:36 PM.
Here’s a list of major events businessline will cover on April 27, 2023
Tourism Investors’ Summit 2023 will be held in Mumbai to showcase the investment potential of India’s tourism and hospitality industry
Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond, will brief the media on a group wide strategic corporate action
- Wipro, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, LTI Mindtree and Shriram Finance will announce their Q4 FY23 results
US-based VC firm General Catalyst will outline its strategy for India
The board of Indian Hotels Company will meet to approve Q4 results
- Welspun India’s board will discuss a proposal to buy back its equity shares and make a decision on dividend payment
- Volvo will brief the media as the company completes its 25 years of operations in the country
Published on April 26, 2023