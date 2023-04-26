ADVERTISEMENT

What to watch out for Thursday—April 27, 2023

Updated - April 26, 2023 at 09:36 PM.

Here’s a list of major events businessline will cover on April 27, 2023

By BL Internet Desk

  • Tourism Investors’ Summit 2023 will be held in Mumbai to showcase the investment potential of India’s tourism and hospitality industry
  • Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond, will brief the media on a group wide strategic corporate action
  • Wipro, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, LTI Mindtree and Shriram Finance will announce their Q4 FY23 results
  • US-based VC firm General Catalyst will outline its strategy for India
  • The board of Indian Hotels Company will meet to approve Q4 results
  • Welspun India’s board will discuss a proposal to buy back its equity shares and make a decision on dividend payment
  • Volvo will brief the media as the company completes its 25 years of operations in the country
