WhatsApp launches ‘Carts’ feature to make shopping on platform easier

WhatsApp is rolling out a new ‘Carts’ feature on the platform to make it easier for users to purchase products on the platform.

“Starting today, we’re excited to bring carts to WhatsApp. Carts are great when messaging businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store,” WhatsApp announced in a blog post.

“With carts, people can browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business. This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales,” it added.

The new feature is an addition to the shopping button announced last month. WhatsApp last moth rolled out a new shopping button to make it easier for people to discover a business’ catalogue so they know what goods or services it offers.

When a user visits a business’ catalog on WhatsApp, they can use the Message Business feature to start a conversation or use the Add to Cart button to place an order for a product within the catalogue. “Using carts is easy. Simply find the items you want and tap “add to cart”. Once your cart is complete, send it as a message to the business,” explained the post.

Shopping icon can be accessed from a chat or business profile of the business that a user wants to order the product from. From there, they can tap on the shopping button icon listed next to their name to access their catalog. Once the catalog opens, they can tap on the product and click on ‘Add to Cart’ to place an order.

Alternatively, users can also tap the Message Business option to ask a specific question about the product. The Carts feature is being rolled out to users globally.