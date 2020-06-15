News

When banking is ‘essential’ but bankers aren’t

K Ram Kumar Mumbai | Updated on June 15, 2020 Published on June 15, 2020

File photo   -  The Hindu

Mumbai bank staff cry foul as they are denied travel by local trains meant for ‘essential service providers’

Bankers in India’s financial capital are a disappointed lot. On Monday, they were not allowed to take the suburban trains to their workplaces — the services have been re-started to ferry ‘essential service providers’, and bankers apparently don’t make the cut.

While banking is an essential service, bank employees don’t figure in the list of essential staff who can travel by the local trains, which are the city’s lifeline.

The Railways on Monday resumed restricted local services after an 84-day pandemic-induced hiatus.

A list of essential staff identified by the State government and shared with the Railways included those belonging to the seven municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking, Mantralaya and all government and private hospitals.

The unhappiness among the bank staff found its way to Twitter. Rajendra Borlakunta (@rajb484) tweeted: “As mentioned, essential services staff are allowed on local trains but the bank staff are not allowed to board train at Virar station on Western line...on enquiry at ticket counter we were denied ticket and reason was bank staff are not under essential services.”

Rohit Godbole (@Rohitgodbole1) tweeted: “@PiyushGoyal Pls confirm Bank employees r also part of essential services r thy allowed to travel in Local trains wid Proper ID Card.”

Long-term ordeal

According to Devidas Tuljapurkar, General Secretary, Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation, ever since the lockdown started, it has been an ordeal for bank employees to commute to work in the Maximum City due to lack of public transport.

“Despite the grave risk to their lives due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, bankers are providing uninterrupted services. When the government wants bankers to play an effective role in reviving the economy, it is also its duty to ensure that they are not denied access to public transport,” he said.

Subhash Sawant, General Secretary, All India Central Bank Employees’ Congress, observed that when the government expects the economic warriors (bankers) to shoulder greater responsibility to implement the various Covid-related loan schemes, it should also remove all the hurdles in their way.

The Indian Banks’ Association should take up the issue of denial of access to suburban trains to bank staff with the State government, he added.

A host of banks such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have their headquarters in Mumbai.

There are about one lakh bank employees, many commuting by suburban trains, working in the MMR.

Published on June 15, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
HDFC Bank Ltd
ICICI Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PM Modi to speak with Chief Ministers on Tuesday, Wednesday