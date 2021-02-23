When will Covid mass vaccination drive start, asks Maharashtrians dreading another lockdown

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As a worry of complete lockdown looms large over many Maharashtra cities, citizens are asking the government to start vaccination for common people. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the Central government must take a call on the mass vaccination programme.
In his recent address to the State, Thackeray said the government will have to consider imposing a lockdown if the number of Covid-19 cases multiplies in the next 8-10 days. He said people are asking when vaccination will be open for common citizens. “That depends on the Central government, which decides the programme that will determine how much vaccines should be allocated to the States and how much should be provided to other countries.” He indirectly hinted that the Centre must fulfil the local demand before catering to the world market.
Interestingly, the day Chief Minister addressed the State on Sunday, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted: “Dear countries & governments, as you await #COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, @SerumInstIndia has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best.”
Dnyaneshwar Shelke, who owns a transport business, says the Central and the State governments must take a call on mass vaccination as soon as possible. “We cannot survive another series of lockdowns. Already, businesses have faced heavy losses in the last year. It is only in the last few months we are trying to get back on track and again the government is warning of a lockdown. What is the government doing by sitting on the stock of vaccines?” he asked.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is trying to convince all frontline workers to get vaccinated. The Chief Minister has appealed to frontline workers including doctors and police that there are no side-effects of the vaccine and no one must skip the jab.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande alleged that the State government is trying to avoid the upcoming State legislature session by creating panic among people. He said the sudden jump in the number of Covid-19 patients was suspicious.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...