White House unfollows PM Modi, President Kovind, and Indian embassy on Twitter

The White House on Wednesday has unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and the Prime Minister's office on microblogging site Twitter. It has also unfollowed the Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in the US, NDTV reported.

White House is the residence of the US President. The Twitter handle of the White House has over 21 million followers.

Three weeks ago, the official Twitter handle of the US administration followed PM Modi, who became the only world leader to be followed by the US. White House also followed 19 Twitter handles and all non-American accounts were Indians. Now, it has cut the list short to 13, NDTV reported.

However, the reason for taking such a step has not been clear so far.

The US administration had followed PM Modi after Delhi decided to supply hydroxychloroquine to the US, which the Trump administration touted to have the potential for the cure of the novel coronavirus.

After India allowed the export of the drug, President Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "great" and "really good".

"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!", the US President had tweeted.