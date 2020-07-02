WHO chief warns against massive surge in Covid-19 cases

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The World Health Organization on Monday warned against the massive surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe with the cases having crossed the 10 million mark on Sunday.
“More than 10.3 million cases of Covid-19 have now been reported to WHO, and more than 506,000 deaths,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
A majority of these cases have been reported in the past month, indicating that the virus is spreading further.
“For the past week, the number of new cases has exceeded 160,000 every single day. 60% of all cases so far have been reported just in the past month,” Ghebreyesus said.
The WHO Chief yet again emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach that includes isolation, testing and treatment.
“We will never get tired of saying that the best way out of this pandemic is to take a comprehensive approach,” he said.
“Find, isolate, test and care for every case, trace and quarantine every contact, equip and train health workers and educate and empower communities to protect themselves and others. Not testing alone. Not physical distancing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not masks alone. Do it all,” he added.
WHO also introduced a new plan to feature a different region across the world globally and detail the challenges faced by the region in combatting the pandemic.
“Over the next few weeks, we plan to feature a different region regularly, to highlight the challenges in different parts of the world, and the lessons we are learning,” he said.
The plan began with featuring the Eastern Mediterranean region including much of the Middle East and North Africa. These are some of the most impacted regions globally, after the Americas and Europe, according to WHO.
