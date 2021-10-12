WHO expert group completes policy review of Covaxin

The stage is set for the technical review of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, with the World Health Organization’s policy expert group completing its evaluation of the Covid vaccine.

Giving details of the review meeting last week by the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunisation, the agency said: “Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine (Covaxin) was reviewed by SAGE; a policy recommendation will be issued when the vaccine is Emergency Use listed by WHO.”

Representatives clarified that SAGE and the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) evaluate the same evidence on the vaccine, but from two different perspectives.

The TAG review of Covaxin is expected this week.