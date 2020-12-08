WHO Foundation names Anil Soni as its first CEO

The WHO Foundation has appointed Indian-origin global health expert Anil Soni as its first Chief Executive Officer, starting January 1, 2021.

The Geneva-headquartered Foundation is an independent grant-making agency launched this May to complement the World Health Organization’s efforts (WHO) in addressing urgent global health challenges.

Soni’s appointment adds to the list of Indian-origin health experts being recently named to top-jobs, including Vivek Murthy as the United States Surgeon General, besides others in US President-elect Joe Biden’s Covid task force. The WHO itself has Soumya Swaminathan as its Chief Scientist; she had joined the WHO as Deputy Director General in 2017.

As a separate legal entity, the Foundation acts as a platform for new types of public-private engagement, while protecting the WHO’s neutrality and independence as the world’s leading international health authority, a WHO note explained. The incoming CEO is tasked with accelerating the Foundation’s investments in innovative, evidence-based initiatives that support the WHO’s mission to ensure healthy lives for all. The aim is raise $1 billion in three years to support global health initiatives.

Soni earlier worked with Viatris, a global healthcare company, where he headed its Global Infectious Diseases unit.

Professor Thomas Zeltner, Founder and Chairman of the Foundation’s board, observed that Soni’s experience was across all aspects of global public health. “From his work at Viatris, where he has led the development and introduction of medicines to treat HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, to his leadership of the Clinton Health Access Initiative and his time at the Global Fund, he has demonstrated his ability to work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors and build successful new organizations from the ground up,” he said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that Soni had earned his trust “when he and his team at the Clinton Health Access Initiative worked side by side with the Ministry of Health in Ethiopia to expand access to treatment and strengthen the management of our health centers.”

Global health focus

Against the Covid-19 pandemic backdrop, Soni said that beyond vaccines, recovery required expanded investment in health priorities that had been compromised in recent months — from drops in vaccine coverage and HIV treatment to delays in cancer treatment. “The WHO Foundation represents a unique new opportunity for everyone in the world to play their part in tackling these challenges and in promoting global health, through a strong and vibrant WHO,” he said.

The Foundation provides new opportunities for major donors, corporate partners and members of the general public to engage with the WHO. The Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, launched earlier in 2020, helped test the potential for broader support to the WHO by raising $238 million in corporate and individual pledges for its own and partners’ efforts to tackle COvid-19.