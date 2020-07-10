WHO issues new scientific brief on Covid-19 transmission, says airborne transmission cannot be “ruled out”

The World Health Organization on Thursday issued an updated scientific brief on the transmission of novel coronavirus including more details on airborne transmission of the virus.

“Current evidence suggests that transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurs primarily between people through direct, indirect, or close contact with infected people through infected secretions such as saliva and respiratory secretions, or through their respiratory droplets, which are expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or sings,” the UN health agency said in its brief.

It also provided more details on how the virus can be transmitted through aerosols in the air in certain settings.

WHO defines airborne transmission as “the spread of an infectious agent caused by the dissemination of droplet nuclei (aerosols) that remain infectious when suspended in air over long distances and time.”

According to WHO, the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV2, the virus that has caused the Covid-19 pandemic can occur in specific settings including certain medical procedures or closed settings such as restaurants or gyms. It has further called for more research into the airborne transmission of the infection.

“Airborne transmission of the virus can occur in healthcare settings where specific medical procedures, called aerosol generating procedures, generate very small droplets called aerosols. Some outbreak reports related to indoor crowded spaces have suggested the possibility of aerosol transmission, combined with droplet transmission, for example, during choir practice, in restaurants or in fitness classes,” WHO said.

“In these events, short-range aerosol transmission, particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged period of time with infected persons cannot be ruled out,” it said.

The updated brief comes days after 239 scientists had written an open letter to the health agency urging it to look into the possibility of airborne transmission. The researchers suggested the possibility of the virus spreading through smaller particles suspended in the air as well.

Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the Covid-19 pandemic at the WHO at a press briefing on Tuesday had said that the health agency will look into reports of airborne transmission.

Over 12 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the globe so far with the death toll surpassing 5.5 lakh according to the John Hopkins Tracker.