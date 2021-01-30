WHO-led team visits Wuhan hospital where first Covid-19 patients were treated

A team of the World Health Organization, which has been deployed in China to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, visited a hospital in Wuhan on Friday where the first Covid-19 patients had been treated a year ago, Livemint report.

The team was quarantined for two weeks after their arrival in China. “Just back from a visit at Jinyintan hospital, that specialised in infectious diseases and was designated for treatment of the first cases in Wuhan. Stories quite similar to what I have heard from our ICU doctors,” Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans tweeted on Saturday.

“First face to face meeting with our colleagues. Correction: facemask to facemask given the medical restrictions,” Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans added in another tweet.

WHO mentioned in the tweet that its team in China has requested “detailed underlying data” and decided to speak with early responders of the infection and some first Covid-19 patients.

It will also visit the Chinese markets and labs, including the Huanan Seafood Market, which was linked to many of the first cases, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and laboratories at facilities such as the Wuhan Center for Disease Control.

“All hypotheses are on the table as the team follows the science in their work to understand the origins of the Covid-19 virus,” WHO tweeted.

According to China’s official account on the initial cases, Dr. Zhang Jixian had reported cases of “pneumonia of unknown origin” at the hospital on 27 December 2019.