WHO lists 5 global health agendas to be on focus in 2021

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that it is worried over the prolonged coronavirus pandemic that can negate the global health progress made over the last two decades.
Hence, the WHO stated that in 2021, along with fighting against Covid-19, countries across the world should strive to boost their health care system to prevent various other life-threatening diseases. It has listed out several global health issues that need to be tracked next year, as per a DNA report.
This includes:
Covid vaccine accessible to all
The multilateral organisation believes that the priority in 2021 would be to ensure that all countries in the world get access to Covid-19 vaccines in order to prevent coronavirus from further spreading. WHO further stated that in order to end the acute phase of pandemic, it is imperative that tests, vaccines, and medicines are accessible to the countries that are in dire need.
Countries to collaborate for collective health security
The non-profit organisation said that 'no one is safe, until everyone is safe'. It noted that it is important to have all countries on the same board in order to build worldwide health security.
While WHO will assist in tackling the health emergencies that have burgeoned in humanitarian settings and exacerbated due to the pandemic.
It also aims to forge new relationships between countries to expand the workforce and alleviate global health emergencies.
Advance health for all
WHO maintained that in 2021, it will work with its partners to ensure a strengthened healthcare system in all the countries. It believes that this will result in an effective response to the pandemic.
The intention is to form a healthcare system that can provide all the essential health services to every citizen close to their homes and also to ensure that they don't fall into poverty.
Health inequities
In order to alleviate the evident disparity in healthcare access, WHO has decided that next year it would use its database and advance the universal health coverage initiative.
WHO noted that will continue to work with countries to monitor and address issues, including differences in healthcare access on the basis of gender, ethnicity, income, education, occupation, among others.
Prevention of non-communicable diseases
The WHO released its estimates on non-communicable diseases that have led to seven of the top 10 causes of death last year.
It highlighted the importance of proper screening and treatment of such diseases that include heart diseases, cancer and diabetes. Working in this regard would be a major focus, WHO said.
