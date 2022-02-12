WHO prequalifies first monoclonal antibody, tocilizumab, to treat Covid-19

The World Health Organization has added tocilizumab, a monoclonal antibody, to its list of prequalified treatments for Covid-19, taking the total tally of such treatments to six.

All three prequalified presentations (vials of different quantity) are manufactured by the originator company, Roche. The WHO prequalification process facilitates low- and middle-income countries to fast-track their adoption. And in India, Cipla has an alliance with Roche to market the product.

“Tocilizumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the Interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor. Interleukin-6 induces an inflammatory response and is found in high levels in patients critically ill with Covid-19,” explained WHO.

Given intravenously, tocilizumab has been seen in clinical studies “to reduce death in certain patients with Covid-19 who are severely ill, are rapidly deteriorating and have increasing oxygen needs, and who have a significant inflammatory response. In the largest clinical trial (RECOVERY), tocilizumab also reduced patients’ time in hospital,” the WHO said.

Shortage and access

Addressing access concerns on the product, WHO said, “the patent for tocilizumab has expired for most of its uses, which means there should be no intellectual property barriers for this particular IL-6 blocker. However, there is low global availability of quality-assured biosimilars of the product.”

The product is expensive and in short supply globally, it said.

“Originator company prices paid in lower-income markets are high — reportedly around ₹500-600 per dose. With demand surging and more manufacturers entering the market, prices could come down,” it said, adding that WHO and partners were discussing lower prices and improved access in low- and middle-income countries with Roche.