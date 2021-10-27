WHO seal: Covaxin may be missing the USFDA ballast

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Despite almost 12 crore people in India having been administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the absence of an approval from the US drug regulator could have come in the way of the vaccine’s speedy processing by the World Health Organization (WHO), for an emergency use tag.
Bharat Biotech had begun the regulatory process for an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) in June and a decision was expected by September. But the company has since been fielding a series of questions, clarifications and requests for additional data submission.
This time too, additional clarifications were sought by the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) that reviewed the vaccine-linked data at a meeting on Tuesday. In a late night response to BusinessLine, the WHO had said that clarifications were sought to conduct a final risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine. Response from Bharat Biotech was expected by the end of this week, after which the WHO would reconvene for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3, the agency said. Recommendations from TAG, an independent advisory group, completes the WHO’s two-part EUL process.
Bharat Biotech has submitted to the WHO piles of efficacy studies conducted on over 26,000 volunteers. The company, though, is silent on the nature of information sought by the WHO. Instead, it maintains that the approval process involved a constant dialogue between the manufacturer and WHO committees.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a collaborator on Covaxin, is working with the company to provide the additional data to the WHO, a government source said.
Pointing to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, an industry-insider said an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration would have worked in Covaxin’s favour in getting a speedy EUL from the WHO. The WHO relies on approvals from SRAs (Stringent Regulatory Authorities) and National Regulatory Authorities. Bharat Biotech is in the process of obtaining a US regulatory nod through its US-based partner, Ocugen.
Covaxin is, however, on the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC)’s list of Covid-19 vaccines. In fact, vaccine industry representatives urge more countries to adopt a “mutual recognition of vaccines” approach to ensure that people taking one vaccine are not stranded in another country, waiting for a WHO listing.
Though an EUL is not required for countries to source vaccines from a company, a WHO ratification facilitates easier travel.
While industry-watchers express concern on the EUL “delay” due to data documentation or possible quality manufacturing or sustained supply issues, company insiders said there was no delay. In pre-pandemic times, an approval used to take 12 to 24 months; this has been just four, they add. “Even if one goes by timelines of approvals after pandemic, the Chinese Covid vaccine also took about four months...it is not appropriate to see a delay in the process,” the source said.
Bharat Biotech is gearing up to export Covaxin, possibly by next month. It is producing 55 million doses per month.
(With inputs from Monika Yadav, Delhi.)
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...