News

WHO warns of Covid-19 “bouncing back up” in India as people begin to move again

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 06, 2020 Published on June 06, 2020

Migrants arrive from Ernakulam at Hatia Railway Station to reach their native places, during the fifth phase of Covid-19 lockdown, in Ranchi, Saturday, June 6, 2020.   -  PTI

The World Health Organization on Friday said that as people begin to move again as restrictions are relaxed, there is a possibility of Covid-19 cases increasing.

“The measures taken in India certainly had an impact in dampening transmission and as India, as in other large countries, open up and as people begin to move again, there's always a risk of the disease bouncing back up," said Dr Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert as quoted by media reports.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India and South Asia has been doubling every three weeks, but the pandemic has not yet “exploded” in these regions, Ryan said.

"In South Asia, not just in India, but in Bangladesh and... Pakistan and other countries of South Asia with large dense populations, the disease has not exploded, but there is always the risk of that happening," he said as quoted by Reuters.

The WHO emergency expert also warned that there is always a risk of cases exploding. He said that measures such as lockdown have slowed down the transmission but the risk of cases increasing remains even as the country begins opening up, Deccan Chronicle reported.

WHO’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan further said that considering the 1.3 billion population in India the 200,000 reported cases, “look big but for a country of this size it’s still modest,” according to the report.

India on Saturday witnessed its biggest jump in Covid-19 cases with 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths surpassing Italy which has recorded 2,34,531 cases, Business Insider reported.

The government has extended the lockdown to June 30 in containment zone. It is also looking to lift restrictions in a phased manner and has initiated Unlock 1.0 that includes the opening of restaurants and hotels. Religious places are likely to receive the green light for reopening starting next week as per reports.

Published on June 06, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
WHO
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Arunachal sees over 17 per cent drop in share of central taxes in April and May: Khandu
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.