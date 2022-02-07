Why the BJP is keen to take control of Mumbai’s civic body

With civic elections jus t a few months away, the BJP leadership in Maharashtra is keen to gain control over Mumbai.’s civic body. Since 1997, the Shiv Sena has managed to hold on to power at the BMC. “But this time, there will be a change. The BJP will win over 117 seats,” says BJP State Unit President Chandrakant Patil.

The BJP top leadership in the State recently held a meeting under the leadership of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the election strategy.

The 2017 Mumbai civic election was the first after Sena Chief Bal Thackeray’s death and also the first one for the Sena, after 1992, without ally BJP. Though the Sena-BJP government was in power in the State, the alliance partners decided to contest the Mumbai polls separately. Though the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 84 seats, the BJP made huge gains bagging 82 seats. These results set off alarm bells for Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP didn’t fight for the mayor’s post and allowed the Sena to rule the civic body.

Mumbai – the lifeline

After the 2019 elections, the Shiv Sena and BJP parted ways over the issue of the Chief Minister’s post and the Sena joined hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party to gain power in Maharashtra.

The bitterness between the former alliance partners is visible as BJP leaders have vowed to “ teach a lesson” to the Sena.

According to BJP leaders, the Mumbai civic body is the Shiv Sena’s “lifeline” as the party controls the huge civic coffers. BJP leaders have been alleging that Sena leaders have used BMC money for their own benefit and once this lifeline is cut off, it would be easy to corner the Sena in state politics.

The Shiv Sena is, however, confident of continuing its control over the city. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut says Mumbai and Shiv Sena are inseparable and the forthcoming civic elections will prove that once again.