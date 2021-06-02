‘Why did you start vaccination if you could not ensure second dose,’ Delhi HC to State government

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the State government for not ensuring that both doses of Covaxin have been administered to eligible citizens. Issuing notices to the Delhi Government, Justice Rekha Palli observed that if it could not ensure that people get both the doses of Covaxin within the stipulated time, then it should not have started so many vaccination centres with “much pomp and splendour”.

Govt’s stand

Justice Palli sought the Government’s stand on whether it can provide the second dose of Covaxin to those who got the first jab, before expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses. The court also issued notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines against Covid-19 – Covaxin and Covishield -- available in the national capital.

“Why did you (Delhi government) start it (vaccination) if you were not sure you can provide the second dose also? You should have stopped. Maharashtra stopped when it found it cannot provide second dose… You opened so many vaccination centres everywhere with so much pomp and splendour and now you say you don’t know when the second dose stock would be available,” the court said while hearing the two petitions.

Also read: Delhi High Court asks Juhi Chawla to give short note on plea against 5G technology

One of the petitions has been moved by a lawyer, Ashish Virmani, who received the first dose of Covaxin on May 3 and since May 29 has been unable to book a slot for receiving the second jab which has to be taken within six weeks of the first.

Subsequently, he had to travel to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to receive the second dose of the vaccine, advocate Pallav Mongia, representing Virmani, told the court.

Health risk

Another petitioner whose second dose was missed due to non-availability, said, “Due to the extremely emergent circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the vaccines have gone through limited clinical studies and have been authorised for use under emergency use authorization only. As such the health risks involved in violation of the timelines for administration of second dosage are largely unknown and undocumented and such act of putting the vaccination drive on hold poses a huge threat to the life and health of the individuals who face the risk of not getting the second dosage on time and also endangers the entire vaccination campaign.”

During the hearing, Delhi government Additional Standing Counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the court that matter of getting stocks was presently between the State and the manufacturer. He said even he is yet to receive his second dose and added that there is scarcity of Covaxin.

The court listed the matter for hearing on June 4.