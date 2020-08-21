Why post-recovery Covid-19 immunity doesn’t last

StepSetGo: Healthy is wealthy
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
High levels of cytokines — a broad and loose category of small proteins important in cell signalling — associated with coronavirus could prevent long-term response of antibodies, according to a study published in the journal Cell on August 19.
The researchers believe that this is the reason why coronavirus immunity cannot last long after the recovery.
Co-senior author Dr Shiv Pillai, professor at Harvard Medical School, MIT, and a member of the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, said in a statement: “We’ve seen a lot of studies suggesting that immunity to Covid-19 is not durable because the antibodies decline over time. This study provides a mechanism that explains this lower-quality immune response.”
The study was carried out in convalescent Covid-19 patients. It indicated that humoral immunity is often short-lived, and most SARS-CoV-2 antibodies exhibit limited somatic hypermutation — adaptation to new foreign elements.
The scientists noted that the life-long memory of a pathogen allows the body to quickly and effectively identify and attack pathogens in the case of reinfection. This is achieved by the formation of T follicular helper cells found in the secondary lymphoid organs.
However, in the case of SARS-CoV-2, due to the evasion of antiviral aspects of innate immunity, T follicular helper cells get blocked.
The authors suggested that possibly cytokines in Covid-19 lymph nodes block the final step in T follicular helper cell differentiation, which is required for the formation of germinal centres.
“Without the formation of germinal centres, there is unlikely to be long-term memory to this virus developing from natural infections, meaning that while antibodies may protect people for a relatively short time, a single person who recovers from the disease could get infected again, perhaps six months later, or even multiple times with SARS-CoV-2,” added Pillai. “This suggests that developing herd immunity may be difficult,” he speculated.
The study mentioned that developing herd immunity may be difficult in the case of Covid-19 due to impaired infection-induced protective immunity and low durability antibody responses.The authors noted that their findings should not affect vaccine-induced immunity, as vaccines do not induce cytokine storms.
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
₹1058 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010711085 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
Seasons quietly influence the writer, as do cyclical disruptions
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...