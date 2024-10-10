As India grapples with the profound loss of its beloved industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan Tata, a powerful wave of emotion swept on social media. Politicians and leaders from India Inc are rallying together, urging the government to posthumously bestow upon him the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour the country can offer. Yet, in striking contrast to the accolades being sought, Tata himself had always downplayed the need for such honors.

In February 2021, amidst rising campaigns for the Bharat Ratna, he humbly urged his supporters to cease their efforts. “While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity,” he wrote on social media.

The hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata began trending on Twitter in 2021, ignited by motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra, who advocated for Tata’s exceptional philanthropic efforts.

Following his passing, this campaign has reignited with fervor, as social media users honor him with tributes, calling him “Bharat Ratan” and celebrating his unwavering dedication to social causes.

Among the voices rising in support is that of Suhel Seth, who passionately addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X: It’s not my place to say this but dear @narendramodi there will never be someone as deserving of the Bharat Ratna than Bharat’s Ratan. Inspiring by personal example he gave millions hope through his philanthropy…and a true Indian to boot…it will only make the award look good”

At a state cabinet meeting held today in Mumbai, Tata was honored with a tribute. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented the condolence resolution, acknowledging Tata’s immense contributions to industry and society. During the meeting, a proposal was also unanimously passed, urging the central government to confer the Bharat Ratna upon Ratan Tata, in recognition of his remarkable achievements and service to the nation.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken a formal stance, urging the government to recommend Ratan Tata’s name for the Bharat Ratna. Shiv Sena leader Rahool N Kanal has reached out to the Chief Minister, advocating for this highest civilian honor, reflecting the collective yearning of a nation in mourning.

Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian Award of the country, was instituted in the year 1954. It is awarded in recognition of exceptional service/performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour.

“Who could be more deserving than Ratan Tata? He is the true Bharat Ratna, with or without the formal award,” said entrepreneur Sayaji Mane. He emphasized that the highest civilian honors should go to those businessmen and industrialists who genuinely contribute to the nation’s growth, rather than solely to players, entertainers and politicians.