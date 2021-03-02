WICCI, IIM Kozhikode launch ‘I Lead’ survey for women professionals

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s PR & Digital Marketing National Council (WICCI) and Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has collaborated with a strategic ‘I Lead’ survey, tailor-made for women professionals in the communications segment in India.
The online survey invites women in Journalism, Advertising, Public Relations, Digital Marketing, Content Writing and Corporate Communications to share their insights and experiences. The ‘I Lead’ survey attempts to decipher the roadblocks faced by women professionals in the vast communications industry as they climb the leadership ladder and thereafter, provide directional mentorship ahead.
Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode said, “With the ‘I Lead’ survey IIMK and WICCI embark on a journey to unravel the hidden biases and the key gaps that act as barriers for women traversing the leadership ladder. The results of the survey will be a learning for the communication industry’s needs to discover, introduce and acknowledge the ‘women of future’.”
Kavita Lakhani, National President of WICCI PR & Digital Marketing Council stated that the ‘I Lead’ survey is absolutely need-of-the-hour. “Women must feel encouraged to take the first step with their participation with ‘I Lead’ survey as we are ready to hold their hand to bolster their leadership aspirations. We are reaching out to every aspiring woman professional working in the communications industry (PR, Digital, Advertising, Journalism, Content, Media), in the age group of 28 to 50 years to participate wholeheartedly in the ‘I Lead’ study”.
The survey can be accessed using this link:https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KWCNSBW
