Will be under 14-day observation after home isolation restrictions lifted: Recovered Omicron patient

Delhi-based businessman Sahil Thakur, who has just recovered from a bout of infection from the Omicron variant of Covid, on Tuesday said he is currently home isolated after being discharged from a hospital, and a couple of security personnel “keep a watch” outside his house to ensure no one ventures out.
The 27-year-old Rohini resident, who had tested Covid positive after returning to Delhi from Dubai, said even after the home isolation restrictions are lifted, “I have been told that I will be under 14-day observation at home, and doctors will check on me intermittently.”
Thakur said he had been diagnosed with Covid during the first wave,too, with loss of taste and smell, but no fever or cough.
The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said 200 cases of Omicron variant have been detected across 12 States and UTs so far, and Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases each of the variant.
Thakur said he had travelled to Dubai recently for some business work, and flew back to Delhi on December 4 night. “We were asked to fill out e-Suvidha forms, and passengers were being randomly tested then, unlike everyone being tested now. And, I was not tested on arrival at airport, so I walked out. Plus, I had no symptoms, cough, sore throat or temperature. So, I just went home and isolated myself in a room as a precaution,” he said.
“But, I had to fly to Bombay on December 7, so, I got myself tested for Covid before undertaking my journey. I tested positive on December 6, so my travel plan was cancelled, and two days later, I was informed by authorities that I was positive with the Omicron variant,” he said.
He claimed that on his request, he was allowed to stay under home isolation till December 11, and then an ambulance came over to his place and took him to LNJP Hospital. The LNJP Hospital has reported 34 cases of Omicron so far. Seventeen of them have been discharged. Of the 34, three do not have travel history, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.
“We are trying to ascertain if they came in contact with Omicron-infected people who returned from foreign countries,” Jain told reporters here.
Thakur, who lives in Delhi with his parents and a domestic help, claimed that, “about three to four police personnel keep a watch outside his house, day and night, ensuring no one ventures out.”
“They are very courteous, and also provide us with daily essential items, as none of us can go out till the restrictions are in place. Even after the home isolation restrictions are lifted, maybe after three to four days, I have been told, I will be under observation for 14 days, at home, and doctors will check on me intermittently,” he said.
Amid a jump in cases, doctors have warned that people should avoid all kinds of gatherings as this is a highly transmissible variant, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours.
The businessman said he had taken his second Covaxin shot in June.
“They took some blood samples from me when I was at the LNJP Hospital. Now, I am at home, just trying to relax,” he said.
