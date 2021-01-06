Will fitness centres have to remodel indoor spaces or move outdoors?

Conversations, a series of webinars being organised as a part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign ‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’, will host its sixth webinar on Thursday at 5 pm on the topic, “Shaken and stirred: the future of personal fitness”.

‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’ is aimed at bringing together the people of the State, its traders and retail organisations and government authorities to find ways to emerge from the effects of the pandemic. As a part of this initiative, the series of webinars in various formats and panning across industries will bring together key stakeholders to create awareness among consumers and the trade fraternity.

The sixth conversation in the series will focus on how in a year of shut gyms, cancelled events, limited outdoor mobility, and online classes, the fitness industry had to pivot, and learn to practice one of the pillars of what they preached: flexibility. Tamil Nadu’s fitness centres have been sculpting themselves into a new shape, relying on a hybrid system of in-person and online training. Is this just a stop-gap solution or a permanent change? Will centres have to remodel their indoor spaces to ensure physical distancing and next level hygiene, or is expanding outdoor workout space an option? Will long-distance running events find a better home on the outskirts and in the wilderness than in cities? What do the pros from the fitness industry believe?

Understand the future of personal fitness with experts from the industry. Join Sarvesh Shashi, Founder and CEO, SARVA; Shwetambari Shetty, Fitness Expert, Cure.fit, Ashish Bhushan, Director and Business Development, Procam international discuss the topic with Sweta Akundi, Reporter and Sub-editor, The Hindu MetroPlus.

To register for free, scan the QR code or WhatsApp ‘Conversations’ to 8939 283 283.