Will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on September 2: Pakistan

PTI Islamabad | Updated on September 01, 2019 Published on September 01, 2019

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan announced on Sunday that it will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on September 2.

Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Jadhav, 49, is being provided the consular access in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement and the laws of Pakistan.

The retired Indian Navy officer is on death row in Pakistan which has accused him of spying.

India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy and has been wrongly framed.

