On June 12, former Army Chief General (retired) VP Mallik suggested that the Assembly elections polls in Jammu and Kashmir should be delayed by a year, given the recent uptick in terror attacks in Jammu. The region, which witnessed relative quietude for the last more than 15 years, has seen some major terror strikes over the past four years, inflicting significant damage on security forces.

According to the official data, 28 persons including 14 security persons were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks between January and July 21 this year. The spike in terror attacks has cast a shadow on the conduct of Assembly elections, which have not taken place for a decade now.

The political leaders, however, believe that deferment of polls would be tantamount to capitulating to the militants and giving them a sense of achievement.

Restoring normalcy

Senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami told businesline that the political process was crucial for restoring normalcy in the region. He believes that a disconnect between the government and the people fuels the rise of extremism.

“Firstly, the violence in both Jammu and the Valley starkly contrasts with the BJP government’s normalcy narrative. Additionally, the absence of democratic processes has allowed the extremist forces to grow”, Targami said.

Chief spokesperson of the JKNC Tanvir Sadiq said that if the BJP claimed the return of normalcy, there should have been no violence.

“And then giving in to the violence would be an achievement for those who are perpetrating it,” added Sadiq.

Violence and elections

After the eruption of militancy in the Valley in the late eighties, the State Legislative Assembly was dissolved in January 1990 and the region was brought under the President’s rule, which lasted for a good six years. Despite the height of militancy and boycott calls issued by both militants and separatist leaders, the elections were held in September 1996.

Around 567 persons were killed in pre-election violence including political activists. In mere two days—September 2 and September 3, 1996 —10 National Conference activists were shot dead across the Valley as the party had chosen to participate in the electoral process.

Similarly, in 2002 and 2008, the Election Commission of India conducted polls successfully despite widespread violence and street protests.

Prominent Jammu based political analyst Zafar Choudhary said that he did not think that the violence in Jammu should derail the elections.

“The revival of militancy in the region should be seen in a particular context. As more security personnel are deployed in the Valley to maintain some degree of normalcy, the militants have chosen Jammu to make themselves relevant and send out a message that the Constitutional changes of the region have not impacted the conflict,” said Choudhary.

Preparations and skepticism

According to the Supreme Court directions, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has to conduct the elections before September 30, 2024.

Last week, the ECI issued directions to the J&K administration, asking it to transfer out the officers posted in their native districts, a routine exercise taken by the Commission in the lead up to the elections. Additionally, the Commission is visiting Jammu and Kashmir from August 8 to 10 to review preparedness for the Assembly elections.

However, with the government deferring the polls for the last five years, there is a widespread skepticism among a large section of the population regarding the conduct of elections. The feeling on the streets is that the government may again defer the polls, citing security concerns as the reason.

“There is no doubt that people want elections as they are fed up with the bureaucratic rule. The question, however, is whether the BJP will go for the polls,” said Bashir Ahmad, a resident from Srinagar.

He said that the defeat of its proxies in the Lok Sabha elections from the Valley would deter them from holding elections.