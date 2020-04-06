News

Will step up testing for Covid-19, says Kejriwal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

The Delhi government will get over one lakh testing kits that it had ordered by Friday, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Also, the Centre has allotted 27,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for Delhi.

“We were requesting Central government for PPE kits, today we have received their letter. Centre has allotted 27,000 PPE kits for Delhi. I want to thank Central government on everyone’s behalf,” said Kejriwal.

During his address, Kejriwal said there are 523 coronavirus positive cases in Delhi, out of which 330 are from the Markaz gathering (a religious congregation organised last month in Delhi by the Tablighi Jamaat), 61 have foreign travel history. Eight are on ventilation, 25 have been admitted in ICUs and rest are stable.

“Cases in Delhi have increased, partly due to increased testing. Now, we are going to further increase testing so that positive cases could be identified. Situation is still under control and there is nothing to worry. Keep following lockdown,” said Kejriwal.

On ration cards, Kejriwal said that those who have applied for ration card online can get their ration from 421 schools from Tuesday.

“But, we request them to not gather in large numbers and maintain social distancing,” he added.

