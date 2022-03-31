Will water bikes be the game changer in cycling?

Here is something to cheer for cycling enthusiasts. Those who want to escape the humdrum of pedalling on the city roads to maintain fitness can now try more thrilling water bikes that up the excitement by allowing you to cycle in waterways.

Manta5 XE1 Hydrofoiler introduced by Mumbai-based Navnit Marine in the just concluded 4th edition of India Boat & Marine Show 2022 in Kochi has emerged as one of the major crowd-pullers at the event. The company claims that it is the world’s first water bike.

It was developed in New Zealand and imported to India with its scale of production carried out at various places. Organisers of the show said that the water bike had created a public stir when it was first introduced at the Auckland Harbour in March 2021.

Potential market in coastal regions

Priced at ₹12 lakh in India, Navnit Marine, the distributor of Manta5 in India expects a steady and growing demand for the unique product as water sports and inland aqua tourism are looking up across the country with the easing of Covid restrictions.

“We see a huge potential for the product in Kerala, Goa, Mumbai, Chennai, and other coastal tourist spots and inland water sports arenas,” Nelson Dmello, Vice President, Navnit Marine P Ltd told BusinessLine over phone from Mumbai.

Using the same foiling technology as America’s Cup sailboats, he said, the XE-1 is suitable for a wide range of fitness levels including cycling along ocean coastlines, training along waterways, or cruising lakeside with friends and family.

The water bike can be used both by pedalling or using an electric charge as it has a fully submersible IPX8 rated battery housing system. There is a 460 watts of pedal assist power also available and up to 4 hours of riding time on the lowest assist level and 1.5 hours on maximum assist.

Rising popularity

Kerala is the first market to introduce the product and there has been an encouraging response to the India Boat & Marine Show. “We have received roughly 4 to 5 prospective orders,” Dmello said, adding that the company intends to launch the product on the West coast initially and later on to the East coast of the country.

Nowadays, cycling on city roads is a hindrance due to vehicle congestion. Given such a situation, water bikes are an ideal option to carry out regular fitness works unhindered by shifting the routine from roads to water, Dmello said.