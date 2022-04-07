Wind energy sector sees prospects to add 2,500 MW in FY23

The wind energy sector is expected to add 2,000-2,500 MW of new capacity this fiscal year given a strong order book, according to Tulsi Tanti, Chairman of IWTMA (Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association).

“Though final capacity addition number for the wind energy sector in FY22 is awaited, it is estimated at 1,500-1,600 MW. But for this fiscal, wind sector has a good backlog of orders and if the execution of projects takes place without Covid-induced disruption like last year, at least 2,000-2,500 MW is possible in FY23,” he said while discussing virtually the Windergy 2022, a 3-day mega wind energy event organised by IWTMA and PDA Trade Fairs. It will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi between April 27 and 29.

The last 5 years have been a challenging for the wind energy sector. While solar capacity was zooming, the wind sector was adding on an average of 1,500 MW annually in the past 5 years due to a shift to the reverse auction route.

Due to the current reverse bidding, wind energy players are unable to utilise the potential in seven windy States, wherein each State can add at least 1.5 GW per annum. So, if the industry is allowed to use all the seven windy States, there is a possibility to add 10 GW per annum. Since the current reverse bidding process is PLF-driven, a majority of the bids have gone to two States, constraining the industry to just 1.5 GW a year. “This bidding process has removed the level playing field and has been a major cause for the drop in capacity addition,” he added.

“It will be difficult to add 10 GW of new capacity with just two States. All Seven States should be available for wind power development and hence we have requested the government to stop the current bidding process. This will pave the way for the addition of a new capacity of 10,000 MW annually, he stated.

DV Giri, Secretary-General, IWTMA said the conference Windergy 2022 will deliberate on increasing the platform size of wind turbines, higher indegenisation, easier financing mechanism, and cross-industry collaborations to achieve the national commitment of net-zero emission, among others.