Wind, solar share in Indian electricity market rose to 10% in H1 2020: Ember report

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Wind, solar generation share in India increases to 10 per cent in first 6 months of 2020, says Ember report
Wind and solar have captured a five-percentage point market share from coal since 2015. Coal’s share fell from 37.9 per cent in 2015 to 33.0 per cent in the first half of 2020, as wind and solar grew from 4.6 per cent to 9.8 per cent, according to a report by energy transition think tank Ember.
India’s change was even more dramatic, with wind and solar share rising from 3 per cent of total generation in 2015 to 10 per cent in the first half of 2020; at the same time, coal’s share fell from 77 per cent to 68 per cent. For the first time, the world’s coal fleet ran at less than half of its capacity this year.
Dave Jones, Senior electricity analyst at Ember, in a statement said: “Countries across the world are now on the same path — building wind turbines and solar panels to replace electricity from coal and gas-fired power plants. But to keep a chance of limiting climate change to 1.5 degrees, coal generation needs to fall by 13 per cent every year this decade. The fact that, during a global pandemic, coal generation has still only fallen by 8 per cent shows just how far off-track we still are. We have the solution, it’s working, it’s just not happening fast enough.”
Wind and solar continue to grow in line with the global average, reducing India’s reliance on coal. Wind and solar generation grew by 13 per cent in H1 2020 compared to the same period last year (in comparison to 14 per cent growth globally), which means wind and solar generated 9.7 per cent of India’s electricity (compared to 9.8 per cent globally).
Meanwhile, India’s coal generation fell 14 per cent in H1 2020 (compared to H1 2019).
As the US and Europe reduce their coal use, China’s share in global coal generation continues to increase. The shre of the US and the EU in global coal generation has reduced from 23 per cent in 2015 to 12 per cent in H1 2020. Coal use in India and some other Asian countries, is not increasing, as some observers had expected. This means that China’s share of global coal generation rose to 54 per cent so far this year, up from 50 per cent in 2019 and 44 per cent in 2015.
Coal generation fell by 8.3 per cent in the first half of 2020. Two-thirds of this was due to the large falls in the US (31 per cent) and the European Union (32 per cent). India’s large fall of 14 per cent happened even after a fall of 3 per cent in 2019. China’s fall was one of the smallest at just 2 per cent, due to strong electricity demand growth in Q2 2020. Vietnam’s coal generation increased, but the rise was similar to the fall in hydro generation.
Wind, solar gain traction
Wind and solar have doubled their share of global electricity generation since the Paris Climate Agreement was signed in 2015. Most large countries have more than doubled their market share from 2015 to H1 2020; coincidentally, China, Japan and Brazil all increased from 4 per cent to 10 per cent and the US from 6 per cent to 12 per cent. India’s almost trebled from 3.4 per cent in 2015 to 9.7 per cent in H1 2020.
India’s coal plant utilisation fell as low as 42 per cent in April and May, averaging 51 per cent so far this year. With lower-than-expected demand for electricity, and wind and solar eating into coal’s market share, there is an increasing surplus of coal capacity.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...