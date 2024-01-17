The biennial aviation event, Wings India, will kick off in Hyderabad on Thursday, bringing together business leaders and policymakers. The event is taking place in the backdrop of record domestic air traffic growth in 2023. The government is expected to use the occasion to showcase India’s growth story and attract new investments.

(Text: Aneesh Phadnis, Photos: Nagara Gopal)

Photo: NAGARA GOPAL The Boeing 777X exhibited at Wings India 2024

Photo: NAGARA GOPAL Planes lined up at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, today during Wings India 2024 aviation show

Photo: NAGARA GOPAL The Boeing 777X is the latest series of the long-range, wide-body, twin-engine jetliners in the Boeing 777 family from Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Photo: NAGARA GOPAL The first ever Boeing 777X aircraft to land in India at the three-day Wings India 2024 aviation show at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

1 / 0 The Global Stars Aerobatic team performs mid-air aerobatics display on the eve of the Wings India 2024 international exhibition and conference on civil aviation at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad Photo: NAGARA GOPAL