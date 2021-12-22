Winter Session concludes, Naidu asks elders to introspect

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die on Wednesday without taking up a discussion on the Appropriation Bill. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, in his valedictory address, expressed his concern and unhappiness over the functioning of the House during the Winter Session. The Opposition was agitating during the Session over the suspension of 13 MPs, not allowing discussion on the Bill to repeal three farm laws, and for pushing the passage of Bills such as the one to link voters’ list with Aadhaar without sending it to a Standing Committee.

Naidu urged the elders to collectively reflect and introspect about the way the Session was conducted, and said the House functioned much below its potential.

Session productivity

The Upper House clocked a productivity of 47.90 per cent during the 18 sittings this Session. Out of the total scheduled sitting time of 95 hours 06 minutes, the House could discharge business only for 45 hours 34 minutes. “This Session’s productivity of 47.90 per cent is the fifth lowest among that of the 12 Sessions presided over by Naidu over the last four years. A total time of 49 hours 32 minutes has been lost due to persistent disruptions and forced adjournments. The time lost amounts to 52.08 per cent of the available time,” according to an input from the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

The Question Hour has been the worst hit with 60.60 per cent of the total allotted time lost in disruptions. Question Hour could not be taken up at all on seven of the 18 sittings.

The Rajya Sabha passed 10 Bills during the Session taking 21 hours and 07 minutes. A total of 127 interventions were made by the Members in these debates. Members could avail only about 30 per cent of the time available for Zero Hour during the Winter Session and only 82 Zero Hour submissions could be made during the 18 sittings. 64 Special Mentions were made by the Members.

Seven Department Related Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha have held a total of 19 meetings over a total duration of 28 hours 36 minutes during the Session.