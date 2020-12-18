Wistron labour unrest: ESC calls for quick consultative process

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has expressed its deep concern on the violent incident taken place at Wistron’s Narasapura facility in Karnataka.
It said that a quick consultative process should be initiated to resolve the issue since the production model followed by Apple — sub-contracting production to carefully selected ancillary units — has a huge scope in India and a few other electronic giants are proposing to relocate into India using this production model.
“Industrial peace and harmony are critical to keep the production process going and there is nothing that cannot be solved through amicable discussions, involving labor commissioners and other machineries in respective States,” Sandeep Narula, Chairman, ECS, said in a statement on Friday.
ALSO READ: Labour pangs
Besides the iPhone, Wistron also manufactures IT products for Lenovo and Microsoft, among others. The Kolar facility of Wistron assembles the latest version of the iPhone SE. The arson and violence caused heavy damages to the company’s plant and machinery and vitiated the working atmosphere.
Wistron has received approval for incentives under the government’s production-linked incentive plan, which is reflective of the importance assigned by the government for popularising such business models to usher in a new regime in the electronics sector for upping India’s production capacities for reducing imports and making forays into exports, he said.
“Because of the proactive policies, India of late has become an exporter of mobile phones from a heavy importer,” Narula added.
The government has also taken note of the incident at the Wistron factory premises recently. The DPIIT Secretary has also spoken with the Senior Officers of the Karnataka government on Tuesday.
The DPIIT has advised them to complete the inquiry into the incident at the earliest, identify the culprits, look into the wages and labour related matters there, and also ensure that the investor sentiment is not affected due to such one-off incident.
Meanwhile, Karnataka government in a statement has said: “The Government of Karnataka is deeply disturbed over the events that happened at the Wistron factory premises recently at Narasapura Industrial Area, Kolar. We strongly condemn the violence that took place in the plant premises.Police investigations are going on and strictest action would be taken against the wrongdoers.”
ALSO READ: Karnataka govt dept finds violation of labour laws at Wistron plant
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...